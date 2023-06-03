BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $181.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

BioNTech Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $188.99.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

