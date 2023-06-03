Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWH. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

