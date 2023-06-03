Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $88.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CL King upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Shares of CBRL opened at $102.30 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 331,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,906 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

