UBS Group Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $26.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 322.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 138.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 183,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

