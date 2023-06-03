Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00 at Argus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Argus from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,062.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,911.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,666.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,337 shares of company stock worth $26,227,935. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.