Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded to Outperform at TD Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

