Wedbush Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2023 earnings at $7.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.
Shares of DRI stock opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.66. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
