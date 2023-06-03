Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.67. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,998,000 after buying an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $117,017,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 15.1% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

