Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $210.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $212.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.