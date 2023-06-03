Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 163.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.