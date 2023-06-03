Northland Securities Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $89.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Northland Securities from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $70.98 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 97.70%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

