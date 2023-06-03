Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $212.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average of $171.67. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

