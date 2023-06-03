Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 287,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

