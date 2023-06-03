Stifel Nicolaus Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $80.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 97.70%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.