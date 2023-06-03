Head-To-Head Comparison: ProFrac (ACDC) vs. Its Rivals

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ProFrac to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 5.00 ProFrac Competitors $2.58 billion $205.35 million -2.00

ProFrac’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.26% -12.42% 4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ProFrac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 219 1194 2150 85 2.58

ProFrac currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.28%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.99%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

