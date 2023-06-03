Evercore ISI Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.93 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.67. The company has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

