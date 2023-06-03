Financial Analysis: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) & SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and SolarWinds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million 1.59 $17.99 million N/A N/A SolarWinds $719.37 million 2.19 -$929.41 million ($5.77) -1.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MarketWise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarWinds.

24.2% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MarketWise and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 0 3 0 3.00 SolarWinds 1 2 0 0 1.67

MarketWise presently has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 53.95%. SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 2.72% -11.81% 8.51% SolarWinds -127.71% 4.37% 1.78%

Summary

MarketWise beats SolarWinds on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

