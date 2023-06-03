Critical Comparison: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) & Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Hancock Whitney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $290.57 million 1.75 $72.95 million $3.68 6.74 Hancock Whitney $1.47 billion 2.38 $524.09 million $6.03 6.72

Analyst Recommendations

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Mid Bancshares and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hancock Whitney 0 2 4 1 2.86

First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.18%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Volatility & Risk

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 24.48% 12.29% 1.16% Hancock Whitney 32.92% 15.73% 1.49%

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats First Mid Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

