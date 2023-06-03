Head to Head Comparison: SCWorx (WORX) & The Competition

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 160 839 1867 53 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SCWorx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.94%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.96 SCWorx Competitors $4.35 billion $127.89 million 18.65

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.19% -41.96% -20.37%

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

