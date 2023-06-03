Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Target Price at $77.31

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

