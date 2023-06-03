Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $171.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,139. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Up 3.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 69,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $169.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average is $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

