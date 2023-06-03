IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $527.86.
IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %
IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $470.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
