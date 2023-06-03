DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $80.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,690 shares of company stock valued at $59,574,039 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after buying an additional 509,207 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,223,000 after buying an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,137,000 after purchasing an additional 964,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.