Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

