Analysts Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price at $30.63

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Zalando stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

