CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

About CaixaBank

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

