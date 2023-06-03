Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.13.
Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.48.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.
