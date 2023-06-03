Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $108.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.05% from the company’s current price.

AVY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

NYSE AVY opened at $166.29 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

