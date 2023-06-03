Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Lowered to $95.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

