Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $311.47 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.43 and a 200 day moving average of $278.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.