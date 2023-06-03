Financial Contrast: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) & Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 48.36% 34.78% 12.31% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vital Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.42 $631.51 million $49.51 0.88 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vital Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $69.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.53%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

