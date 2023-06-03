Head-To-Head Survey: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) versus Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Revvity and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67

Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 286.65%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Revvity.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion 4.36 $569.18 million $7.68 15.00 Singular Genomics Systems $760,000.00 85.80 -$90.88 million ($1.29) -0.70

This table compares Revvity and Singular Genomics Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Singular Genomics Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Singular Genomics Systems N/A -34.42% -27.50%

Summary

Revvity beats Singular Genomics Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

