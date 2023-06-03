Head-To-Head Contrast: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) versus Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -33.83% -31.28% REGENXBIO -246.50% -49.69% -31.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vaxcyte and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 REGENXBIO 0 2 5 0 2.71

Earnings & Valuation

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.13%. REGENXBIO has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.11%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

This table compares Vaxcyte and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.46) -14.66 REGENXBIO $112.72 million 7.60 -$280.32 million ($6.24) -3.16

Vaxcyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REGENXBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats REGENXBIO on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

