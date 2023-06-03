Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $31.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AY opened at $24.90 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -829.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Further Reading

