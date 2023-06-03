Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Target Price at $16.13

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
Several equities analysts have commented on EHAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE EHAB opened at $12.24 on Monday. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $612.97 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
