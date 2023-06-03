Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.