TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $35.75 on Monday. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
