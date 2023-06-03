TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $35.75 on Monday. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

About TechTarget

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.