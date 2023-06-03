Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Passage Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

PASG opened at $0.97 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 553.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,012 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 123.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 208,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

