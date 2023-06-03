Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

FVRR opened at $27.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.75. Fiverr International has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $47.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

