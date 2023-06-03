Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Integra Resources from $10.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Integra Resources Price Performance
ITRG opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $75.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
