Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Integra Resources from $10.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Price Performance

ITRG opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $75.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.