Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 725

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 625 ($7.72) to GBX 725 ($8.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research report on Tuesday.

Workspace Group Price Performance

WKPPF opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

