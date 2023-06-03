Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 494.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,009,194 shares of company stock worth $61,463,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

