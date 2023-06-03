William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,238,248,000 after buying an additional 2,579,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

