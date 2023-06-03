Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRDO. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,209,097 shares in the company, valued at $48,136,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,209,097 shares in the company, valued at $48,136,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,416. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

