Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $178.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

