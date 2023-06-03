Contrasting Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Yandex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tiga Acquisition and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Yandex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Yandex $578.96 billion 0.01 $561.10 million $2.66 7.12

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Yandex 10.91% 6.45% 3.61%

Summary

Yandex beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. The Ride-hailing segment includes Yandex Taxi in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA, and Uber in Russia and CIS. The Yandex Drive segment represents car-sharing business. The FoodTech segment includes Yandex Eats, ready-to-eat and grocery delivery service; and Yandex Lavka, hyperlocal convenience store delivery service. The Yandex Delivery segment represents last mile logistics solution for individuals and enterprises. The Yandex Market segment includes e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty and Yandex Rent. The Media Services segment includes the subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, KinoPoisk, Yandex Afisha and production center.

