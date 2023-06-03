Reviewing BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion 1.07 $3.65 billion N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp $35.96 million 1.16 $6.62 million $3.25 6.02

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 12.93% 18.08% 1.36% Sturgis Bancorp 17.80% N/A N/A

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats Sturgis Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non-residential properties. The Consumer segment consists of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was

