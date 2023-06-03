Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ (SKT) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16,418.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 799,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

