Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) versus Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) and Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Tullow Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.05 $173.15 million N/A N/A Tullow Oil $1.78 billion 0.24 $49.10 million N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tullow Oil.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy N/A -17.09% -7.08% Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and Tullow Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tullow Oil 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tullow Oil has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Tullow Oil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

