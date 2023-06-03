NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded at Bank of America

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

